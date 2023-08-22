Bill Gates shares post on Indian woman working at postal office. 'Met an incredible force for change...'

The post was about a woman named Kusuma K working at her local postal department. (Image: Bill Gates/LinkedIn)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited India this year in March. During his trip, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Sachin Tendulkar, several other politicians, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath from Zerodha and even content creator Prajakta Koli.

He travelled to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru and also met several social workers. Gates has talked and shared extensively about his visit to India as well. He also shared a number of posts subsequently. Among them was about a woman named Kusuma K working at her local postal department. Gates called the woman “an incredible force of change” in his LinkedIn post that he shared two days ago.

“I met an incredible force for change on my trip to India: Kusuma K, a remarkable young woman working wonders at her local postal department, he wrote, adding, India has been a leader in developing digital public infrastructure to accelerate inclusive financial development—enabling branch postmasters, like Kusuma K, to use smartphone devices and biometrics to offer banking services to customers across India.”

“She's not just providing integrated financial services; she's delivering hope and financial empowerment to her community,” the billionaire added.

He also shared a picture of Kusuma K with a link to a video where the branch postmaster from Bangalore talked about the influence of digital banking within her community.

See the post here:

According to the Gates Foundation website, the India Post Payments Bank offers digital banking services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, remittances, and utility payments to 70 million people and growing. The country has been a leader in developing its digital public infrastructure so the public sector and businesses can offer a range of safe and immediate paperless and cashless services accessible from anywhere in the country. This allows people to access digital banking without losing out on their daily wages and increases their savings over time.