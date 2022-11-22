 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Bill Gates recommends 5 of his all-time favourite books for holiday reading

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

The holidays are a good time to catch up on some reading, and what better way to do it than with Bill Gates and his recommendations.

Bill Gates and his 5 favourite books to read during the holidays

The holidays are a good time to catch up on some reading, and what better way to do it than with Bill Gates and his recommendations. The Microsoft co-founder, a voracious reader, has released his annual list of book recommendations for the holidays. “This time, though, I decided to try something different,” Gates wrote on his blog published Monday. “Rather than limit myself to things I’ve read over the previous twelve months, I instead picked books regardless of when I finished them.”

The result of this was a wonderful mix of books that ranged from autobiographies to science fiction and more. They all have one thing in common – they are all books that Bill Gates has recommended to his friends and family over the years:

Stranger in a Strange Land, by Robert Heinlein

Gates describes this as the “Best introduction to grownup sci-fi” – a book he picked up as a youngster and remains one of his favourite sci-fi novels of all time. It tells the story of Valentine Michael Smith, a man who returns to Earth from Mars and starts a new religion.

Surrender, by Bono

Fans of U2 and Bono will likely pick up his autobiography, but Gates says it’s “super fun to read” even if you are not a fan of the rockstar. “I’m lucky enough to call Bono a friend, but a lot of the stories he tells in Surrender were new to me,” the 67-year-old entrepreneur said.