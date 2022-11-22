Bill Gates recommends 5 of his all-time favourite books for holiday reading

The holidays are a good time to catch up on some reading, and what better way to do it than with Bill Gates and his recommendations. The Microsoft co-founder, a voracious reader, has released his annual list of book recommendations for the holidays. “This time, though, I decided to try something different,” Gates wrote on his blog published Monday. “Rather than limit myself to things I’ve read over the previous twelve months, I instead picked books regardless of when I finished them.”

The result of this was a wonderful mix of books that ranged from autobiographies to science fiction and more. They all have one thing in common – they are all books that Bill Gates has recommended to his friends and family over the years:

Stranger in a Strange Land, by Robert Heinlein

Gates describes this as the “Best introduction to grownup sci-fi” – a book he picked up as a youngster and remains one of his favourite sci-fi novels of all time. It tells the story of Valentine Michael Smith, a man who returns to Earth from Mars and starts a new religion.

Surrender, by Bono

Fans of U2 and Bono will likely pick up his autobiography, but Gates says it’s “super fun to read” even if you are not a fan of the rockstar. “I’m lucky enough to call Bono a friend, but a lot of the stories he tells in Surrender were new to me,” the 67-year-old entrepreneur said.

Team of Rivals, by Doris Kearns Goodwin Under Gates’ “Best guide to leading a country” comes Team of Rivals - a study of Abraham Lincoln and his political genius. Although it delves into history, the book feels strangely relevant to Gates in the current landscape of “violent insurrection, difficult questions about race, and deep ideological divides.” The Inner Game of Tennis, by Robert Gallwey Bill Gates hails this 1974 book as a must-read for tennis players. “But I think even people who have never played will get something out of it,” he wrote on his blog. “Gallwey argues that your state of mind is just as important—if not more important—than your physical fitness.” Mendeleyev’s Dream, by Paul Strathern A fascinating book on the history of chemistry rounds up Gates’ list of holiday reading recommendations. In a blog post, the Microsoft co-founder elaborates: “The periodic table is actually the culmination of two-and-a-half millennia of scientific discovery. Paul Strathern’s terrific book Mendeleyev’s Dream traces that journey all the way back to ancient Greece, when people first started questioning why the world is the way it is.”

