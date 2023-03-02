 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates' gift to Ratan Tata during Mumbai meeting

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Billionaire Bill Gates met Ratan Tata and Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Tuesday. The entrepreneur and philanthropist has had a packed schedule in India, with a string of meetings with ministers and business leaders.

“Our co-chair and founder, @BillGates had an enriching discussion with @RNTata2000 and N Chandrasekaran, about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together & partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition,” Gates Foundation India tweeted, sharing photos of the three business leaders.

Gates was seen presenting copies of his books “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic” and “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” to both Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran.

Both Ratan Tata and Bill Gates are among the largest philanthropists in the world.