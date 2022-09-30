Bill Gates’ message for Mumbai teen Anshul Bhatt, a history-making bridge champion

Anshul Bhatt, a 13-year-old from Mumbai, made history last month by becoming the youngest winner at the World Youth Bridge Championship in Italy.

He clinched three medals at the card game event, including one for overall performance.

Recently, he received belated wishes from billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who it seems, shares his love for cards.

"Very fun to learn more about the new youth world champion of my favorite pastime," Gates said in a tweet on September 30. "Here’s a belated congratulations, Anshul Bhatt!"

Bhatt, a student of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, has spoken about his love for analysing cards.

"I also love playing bridge because I meet new friends," he had told Business Standard in an interview in 2018. "I hope to keep learning from my mistakes and improving next year and the year after that as well”.

The year before that, he had won the coveted Joan Gerard Youth Award. The prize honours one player globally for "aptitude, fair play, and international spirit".

Bridge, the game that Bhatt plays, involves a contest between two pairs. One session comprises several deals.

"The aim of a single deal is to achieve the highest score with given cards," says the Olympics website. "The score is affected by two principal factors: the number of tricks bid in the auction, and the number of tricks taken during play."

There was a debate about whether or not bridge could be considered a sport. An event that tilted the scales in the game's favour was its inclusion in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.