Bill Gates meets Anshul Bhatt, Mumbai teen who created history at bridge championship

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Anshul Bhatt, a Class 9 student from Mumbai, who made history last year by becoming the youngest winner at the World Youth Bridge Championship in Italy. The billionaire philanthropist, who it seems shares his love for cards, met the teenager during his visit to India.

“It was fun meeting Anshul and picking his brain about our favourite pastime. Anshul, if you’re ever looking for a new bridge partner, I’m your guy,” Gates wrote on Instagram, sharing a short clip of his meeting with the Indian boy.

“We talked about how we both like to play online and what it feels like to be the youngest player at the table,” Gates said.

“Looking forward to playing bridge with you soon.”

Anshul Bhatt clinched three medals at the card game event in Italy last September, including one for overall performance. He had received a congratulatory message from Bill Gates.

Moneycontrol News