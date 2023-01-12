Bill Gates on the life lessons he will pass on to his grandchild

Billionaire Bill Gates recently went live on Reddit to answer users' questions on wealth, politics and his family, including those about his first grandchild, who will arrive this year.

The Microsoft co-founder's eldest daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar announced in November 2022 that they were expecting a baby. Bill Gates said since he heard the news, he spent time reflecting on what truly mattered as the world looked to a fresh start with the dawn of 2023.

"Feel free to ask what I’m excited about in the year ahead, our work at the foundation, or anything else," he announced on Reddit.

One user sought to know what wisdom Gates, who is among the world's wealthiest people, will pass on to his grandchild.

Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023: 'makes me emotional'

"I think you mostly help kids by setting a good example and giving them time when they want it," Gates responded. "I hope to get lots of time with whatever grandchildren I have sharing my fascination with the world."

He said having a grandchild makes one think about how to ensure a better future for them, in terms of health, politics and climate. Gates revealed during the Q&A that it was children who inspired his work in the fields of health and vaccines "When I saw that kids were dying who could be saved for less than $1000 per life I knew that had to be the top priority for my giving back," the billionaire wrote. 'There was almost no one funding work on diseases like malaria which was killing over a million kids a year then." The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, that Bill Gates runs along with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, focuses on eradicating infectious diseases that disproportionately affect vulnerable groups. One of their top priorities has been eradicating malaria. Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in August, 2021, after nearly 30 years of being married. One of the reasons for their separation, which they both acknowledged publicly, was Bill Gates meeting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. There were also reports of infidelity.

