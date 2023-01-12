 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates on the life lessons he will pass on to his grandchild

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Billionaire Bill Gates recently went live on Reddit to answer users' questions about wealth, politics and his family.

Billionaire Bill Gates recently went live on Reddit to answer users' questions on wealth, politics and his family, including those about his first grandchild, who will arrive this year.

The Microsoft co-founder's eldest daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar announced in November 2022 that they were expecting a baby. Bill Gates said since he heard the news, he spent time reflecting on what truly mattered as the world looked to a fresh start with the dawn of 2023.

"Feel free to ask what I’m excited about in the year ahead, our work at the foundation, or anything else," he announced on Reddit.

One user sought to know what wisdom Gates, who is among the world's wealthiest people, will pass on to his grandchild.

Bill Gates on becoming a grandfather in 2023: 'makes me emotional'

"I think you mostly help kids by setting a good example and giving them time when they want it," Gates responded. "I hope to get lots of time with whatever grandchildren I have sharing my fascination with the world."