Bill Gates says 'can't wait' to come back to India, shares photos from his trip

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates returned to the US after a week-long visit to India where he met politicians, businessmen, entrepreneurs, social workers among others. Summing up his visit, he said that he cannot wait to come back again and said every trip to the country is an “incredible opportunity to learn”.

He shared photos from his visit featuring his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NGO workers, his e-rickshaw drive among other activities.

“I just returned from my visit to India, and I can’t wait to go back again. I love visiting India because every trip is an incredible opportunity to learn. During my travels last week in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, I met some amazing people who taught me how they are using the power of innovation, science, and collaboration to find solutions to the world’s health, climate, and development challenges,” Gates wrote on Instagram.

Gates met PM Modi on March 3 - a meeting he called the highlight of his trip to India.

The two also discussed education, healthcare and climate change. “My conversation with the Prime Minister left me more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate,” Gates said in a blog post.

Over the last few days, the Microsoft co-founder has interacted with several high-profile personalities in India, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, YouTuber Prajakta Koli and union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, among others.

