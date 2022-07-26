Bill Gates gave away another $6 billion in bid to get off world’s richest people list

Bill Gates gave away shares worth $6 billion this week in his bid to get off the list of world’s richest people. The Microsoft co-founder is still the world’s fifth richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, despite his massive donation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that Gates donated close to $5.2 billion worth of stock in Canadian National Railway Co to his foundation. He also gave away $995 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. to his charitable foundation, reports Business Insider.

According to Bloomberg, Bill Gates is now the world’s fifth richest with a net worth of $112 billion. He ranks on the list behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Gautam Adani.

Gates recently revealed he wants to give “virtually all” of his wealth away to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” he said in a Twitter thread earlier this month.

"I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives," the billionaire -- who has been included in lists of the world’s wealthiest since 1987 -- said in the Twitter thread. "And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too."