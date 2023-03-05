 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer welcomes baby: 'Our little family'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Jennifer Gates is married to Egyptian-American equestrian Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer Gates with husband Nayel Nassar, (Image: jenniferkgates/Instagram)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is a grandfather now. His eldest daughter Jennifer Gates announced the birth of her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar on March 4.

Jennifer Gates shared a photo on Instagram of them holding their infant, not revealing the baby's face or gender.

"Sending love from our healthy little family," she wrote in the caption.

 

Bill Gates shared the photo to his Instagram stories, telling the new parents how proud he was of them.