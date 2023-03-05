Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer welcomes baby: 'Our little family'

Jennifer Gates with husband Nayel Nassar, (Image: jenniferkgates/Instagram)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is a grandfather now. His eldest daughter Jennifer Gates announced the birth of her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar on March 4.

Jennifer Gates shared a photo on Instagram of them holding their infant, not revealing the baby's face or gender.

"Sending love from our healthy little family," she wrote in the caption.





Bill Gates shared the photo to his Instagram stories, telling the new parents how proud he was of them.

New grandma Melinda French Gates was also over the moon.

"Welcome to the world," she commented below her daughter's post. "My heart overflows."

Jennifer's sister Phoebe responded to the announcement with heart emoticons.

Supermodel Martha Hunt and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic also congratulated the new parents.

Jennifer Gates is studying to be a doctor and is also passionate about horse-riding. She met her husband on the equestrian circuit and also competed alongside him internationally.

The couple got married in October 2021, at a sprawling equestrian farm.

In November last year, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

For the baby's billionaire grandfather, it was a moment of self-reflection.

He was asked on an online forum what lessons he would pass on to his grandchild.

"I think you mostly help kids by setting a good example and giving them time when they want it," Gates had said. "I hope to get lots of time with whatever grandchildren I have sharing my fascination with the world."

He add that having a grandchild made him think of ways to ensure a better future for them, in terms of health, politics and climate.

