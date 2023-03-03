 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates cooks millet khichdi with Smriti Irani. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Bill Gates also fed a spoon of the millet khichdi to a baby after cooking the dish with Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday lent his hand in cooking millet khichdi with Union Minister Smriti Irani, promoting the government's efforts to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets as India is leading the initiatives for the International Year of Millets 2023.

The billionaire philanthropist is in India this week, attending a string of meetings with ministers, business leaders and participating in developmental activists.

“Recognising the Super Food of India and its poshan (nutrition) component… When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi,” Smriti Irani tweeted, sharing a video of Gates adding the final garnishing to a pot of millet khichdi at an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Upon Irani’s promoting, he also gave it a good stir before serving himself a bowl of khichdi and tasting it.

During his India visit, Bill Gates met Ratan Tata and Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Tuesday.