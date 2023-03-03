Bill Gates cooks millet khichdi with Smriti Irani. Watch

Upon Irani’s promoting, Bill Gates gave the millet khichdi a good stir before serving himself a bowl of khichdi and tasting it. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @smritiirani

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday lent his hand in cooking millet khichdi with Union Minister Smriti Irani, promoting the government's efforts to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets as India is leading the initiatives for the International Year of Millets 2023.

The billionaire philanthropist is in India this week, attending a string of meetings with ministers, business leaders and participating in developmental activists.



Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

“Recognising the Super Food of India and its poshan (nutrition) component… When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi,” Smriti Irani tweeted, sharing a video of Gates adding the final garnishing to a pot of millet khichdi at an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Upon Irani’s promoting, he also gave it a good stir before serving himself a bowl of khichdi and tasting it.

During his India visit, Bill Gates met Ratan Tata and Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed various issues including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others. He also met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali on the same day.

Gates had earlier met industrialist Anand Mahindra, his classmate from Harvard. The chairman of Mahindra Foundation also received an autographed copy of Gates’ book from the author himself. Their conversation, too, revolved around social impact rather than technology and industry.

On Wednesday, Gates met Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He also met YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli who was appointed as a member to an advisory group of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year.