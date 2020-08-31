Bill Gates bakes a special cake to wish Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday

Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates wished his close friend Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday by posting a video in which he appears to be baking an Oreo cake complete with frosting.

The video clip opens with Gates entering a kitchen. As the video clip progresses, it shows a close-up of the baking process followed by the big reveal; the finished cake with Buffett’s face on it.

Towards the end of the video set to Randy Newman's classic song You Got a Friend in Me, Gates cuts a slice of the cake and puts it on a plate. The message “Happy 90th Birthday Warren” can be seen written next to it.

It wasn’t just the special video that he posted on his social media platforms to mark his close pal’s birthday, but Gates also shared a tribute titled "Happy 90th, Warren!" on his blog Gates Notes.

“Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a six-year-old. He once told me that he looked at the data and discovered that first-graders have the best actuarial odds, so he decided to eat like one. He was only half-joking.,” Gates wrote in his blog. “Here’s a short birthday video in honour of his dietary preferences,” he added, sharing the video.

In his blog, Gates also recalls that it has been exactly 10,649 days since the day the two first met in 1991 and established a deep friendship.