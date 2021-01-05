MARKET NEWS

Bill Gates applauds India's scientific innovation and vaccine-manufacturing capabilities

The co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has hailed India multiple times in the past, especially for the government’s proactive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has praised India for its vaccine-manufacturing capabilities to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The billionaire philanthropist also praised India’s leadership in scientific innovation.

“It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gates tweeted. 

According to officials, Gates - in a letter to Modi - said he was glad that the Indian government was fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and had launched the 'Aarogya Setu' digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.

He also expressed the need for India’s cooperation in manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier, while speaking in a documentary, Gates said that India's pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world. 

A lot of "very important things have been done" in India and its pharma industry is doing work "to help make the coronavirus vaccine building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases" Gates said in the documentary, named ‘COVID-19: India's War Against The Virus’.
TAGS: #Bill Gates
first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:09 am

