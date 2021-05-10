Bill and Melinda Gates divorce in the works since 2019

Bill and Melinda Gates in Kirkland, Wash., Feb. 1, 2018. Bill and Melinda Gates, two of the most influential philanthropists in the world, said on Monday, May 3, 2021, that they were divorcing. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

The divorce between Bill and Melinda Gates was in the works for a while, and the latter had reached out to lawyers in 2019.

Melinda Gates had consulted with divorce lawyers around two years before she filed for divorce, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken,", the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources and documents.

The publication reported that one reason for the divorce was the Microsoft co-founder's dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Also read: A look at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: What will happen to their charity after divorce?

The couple have three children, and together run a charity called the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A former employee of the foundation told the publication that Melinda Gates' concerns regarding Epstein began in 2013.

Bill and Melinda Gates had announced their divorce on May 3 in a joint statement released on Twitter.

The couple did not specify why they are ending their marriage of 27 years, but said "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal showed that Melinda Gates and her advisers held calls in October 2019 when the New York Times reported that her husband had met Epstein several times.

Epstein died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting a trial on the sex trafficking charges.

Bridgitt Arnold, a spokesperson for Bill Gates, said in 2019 that the billionaire and Epstein had met multiple times to discuss philanthropy.

"Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so," Arnold said.

In a September 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gates said "I met him. I didn't have any business relationship or friendship with him."

When contacted by the Wall Street Journal, a spokesperson for Bill Gates said he stands by his 2019 comment and declined to comment further. A spokesperson for Melinda Gates did not respond to questions on the reason for the divorce.