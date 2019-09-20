Bikers held for trying to snatch memo book from traffic cops to avoid paying hefty fines

The implementation of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has seen truant drivers and riders doing everything bizarre to avoid paying hefty fines. On the day a woman threatened to kill herself when cops issued a challan against her, two men were arrested for a related crime.

Two motorbike-borne persons had tried to snatch the memo book of the Ahmedabad traffic police so that they don’t have to pay a heavy fine amount, News 18 reported.

The incident took place at Victoria Garden, Ahmedabad, which comes under the Karanj Police Station’s jurisdiction. Traffic Police constable Dipsinh had intercepted the duo, later identified as Gaurang Vora and Girish Parmar for riding without a helmet.

Reluctant to shell out the hefty fine amount despite violating traffic rules, the duo tried to snatch the memo book from the constable and tried to flee the spot. However, Karanj Police Station Inspector FM Nayab stated that the alacrity of the policeman ensured that the two were nabbed immediately.

The two have now been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Commenting on the same, Inspector Nayab added: “We have booked them under various sections of IPC, including 356 (attempt to commit theft), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), among others.”

On September 16, the cops had stopped a biker named Zakir Mamon and asked him to pay a fine for riding without a helmet. However, they had to let him go after learning that he is unable to find helmets that fit him because his head is too big.

On that one day alone, the Ahmedabad traffic cops had collected Rs 7.2 lakh in fines from rule violators.