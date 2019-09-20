App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bikers held for trying to snatch memo book from traffic cops to avoid paying hefty fines

Cops had earlier stopped a biker named Zakir Mamon and asked him to pay a fine for riding without a helmet. However, they had to let him go after learning that he is unable to find helmets that fit him because his head is too big.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The implementation of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, has seen truant drivers and riders doing everything bizarre to avoid paying hefty fines. On the day a woman threatened to kill herself when cops issued a challan against her, two men were arrested for a related crime.

Two motorbike-borne persons had tried to snatch the memo book of the Ahmedabad traffic police so that they don’t have to pay a heavy fine amount, News 18 reported.

The incident took place at Victoria Garden, Ahmedabad, which comes under the Karanj Police Station’s jurisdiction. Traffic Police constable Dipsinh had intercepted the duo, later identified as Gaurang Vora and Girish Parmar for riding without a helmet.

Close

Reluctant to shell out the hefty fine amount despite violating traffic rules, the duo tried to snatch the memo book from the constable and tried to flee the spot. However, Karanj Police Station Inspector FM Nayab stated that the alacrity of the policeman ensured that the two were nabbed immediately.

related news

The two have now been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Commenting on the same, Inspector Nayab added: “We have booked them under various sections of IPC, including 356 (attempt to commit theft), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), among others.”

On September 16, the cops had stopped a biker named Zakir Mamon and asked him to pay a fine for riding without a helmet. However, they had to let him go after learning that he is unable to find helmets that fit him because his head is too big.

On that one day alone, the Ahmedabad traffic cops had collected Rs 7.2 lakh in fines from rule violators.

Notably, the Gujarat government had announced a reduction in fine amounts for domiciles, last week. According to the scaled down rates, the fine for riding without a helmet has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 #Motor Vehicles Act 2019

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.