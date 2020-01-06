Bikaner govt hospital registered 162 infant deaths in December

In a grim rerun of the Gorakhpur tragedy that saw the death of 60 infants in a month, two hospitals -- one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat -- registered 100 and 111 infant deaths in December. The news shook the nation and gave rise to huge public outcry over mismanagement and lackadaisical approach at government-run hospitals.

At such a time, it has been learnt that another government hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, had a far worse picture to cut. In PBM hospital, 162 infant deaths were reported in the month of December, according to an India Today report.

This means, on an average, five babies died daily in the Bikaner government hospital in the month of December last year.

In December, 7% of the 2,219 children including neonates born at PBM hospital, died. That means, 162 children passed away in the month of December. More than 1,500 children died in the hospital in the year 2019.

Notably, out of a total of 220 beds, the hospital has earmarked only 72 beds for the Neonatal Care Unit.

However, Dr HS Kumar, Principal of Sardar Patel Medical College, has said that the infant deaths recorded were mostly critical cases that were sent to the hospital from villages, after the condition of the babies deteriorated immensely.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has ruffled feathers with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the past, admonished his insensitive remarks over child deaths. He reminded people that one ought to be more sensitive while talking about infant deaths.