Bihar woman gives birth to baby with 4 hands, 4 legs, 2 hearts: report

The unusual birth took place in Bihar's Chhapra. (Representational image)

A woman in Bihar recently gave birth to a baby with four legs and four hands, News18 reported. The newborn died 20 minutes after birth. A photo, purportedly of the baby girl, is viral on social media.

The unusual birth took place in Chhapra in Saran district, 234 km from Bihar capital Patna, on Tuesday. The baby was born via Caesarean- section.

Apart from the two sets of legs and hands, the baby also had two beating hearts, according to the report quoting Dr Anil Kumar, director of Sanjivani Nursing Home where the baby was born.

Explaining the reason for the rare occurrence, the doctor said such foetus are formed when two babies develop from a single egg inside the uterus. A single baby with these unique features is formed if the separation of twins is delayed or incomplete.

The mother, Prasuta Priya Devi, is physically in good health following the birth. The baby was her first child.