Bihar woman cuts power supply to meet lover, villagers get couple married

A woman in Bihar cut off the power supply of the entire village to meet her lover, without the knowledge of those living over there.

The incident took place in Bettiah region of the state and an India Today report stated that the woman, identified as Preeti, would meet her boyfriend Rajkumar after shutting down the electricity in the village.

The villagers, who were troubled by the continuous power cuts, complained to the local electricity department but the situation remained the same. The villagers decided to take matters into their hands and tried to find the reason for the regular power cuts which is when they caught the couple. Rajkumar was then beaten up by the locals.

"Preeti used to cut off the electricity of the village every night due to which many thefts were reported in the village. We were troubled by that girl," one of the villagers, identified as Govinda Chaudhary, said.

Reports stated that the issue turned serious and in a bid to put an end to it, the villagers got the couple married. The wedding took place in a temple nearby.

In yet another incident, a Bihar groom was abused and beaten after the bride's family members found out that he was bald. The incident occurred in the Gaya district of the state and the man's baldness was found out during the marriage ceremony. News18 stated that the wedding was later called off.

