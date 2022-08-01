Bihar student scores 151 out of 100 in political science exam

An undergraduate student of the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga district got 151 out of 100 in one of the papers, to his utter surprise.

The student of BA (Honours) got the marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity, he said on Sunday.

“I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result,” he said.

Another student, who secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination, was promoted to the next grade. “The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet,” he said.

The varsity’s registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both marksheets had typing errors.

“After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else,” he said.