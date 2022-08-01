English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bihar student scores 151 out of 100 in political science exam

    An undergraduate student of the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga district got 151 out of 100 in one of the papers

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

    An undergraduate student of the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga district got 151 out of 100 in one of the papers, to his utter surprise.

    The student of BA (Honours) got the marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity, he said on Sunday.

    “I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result,” he said.

    Another student, who secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination, was promoted to the next grade. “The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet,” he said.

    The varsity’s registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both marksheets had typing errors.

    Close
    “After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else,” he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #exam
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 07:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.