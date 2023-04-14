Bihar man complains of language-based harassment in Bengaluru. Video

A man from Muzaffarpur in Bihar has complained of language-based harassment in Bengaluru, stating that he has been abused and belittled and urged the state government to "do justice to the Hindi speaking people in Karnataka.”

“I am from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and I work at a food stall in Bengaluru. The people who come to our stall have a major problem with the Hindi speaking people. What do they think of themselves? Will they kill us? Everybody abuses and belittles us, without even showing mercy. I request the government to do justice to the Hindi speaking people in Karnataka," the man said in a Twitter video.

The man, who works at a local food stall in the city, said that he had been serving food to the public to help ends meet, but has received abuse and hatred in return.

“A few people came to eat food and I served all of them. I work hard to make ends meet and all I receive is abuse and hate. What is a Hindi speaking man to these people? Is being Bihari a crime? Do we not belong to this country? I challenge, come and kill me now. I am ready,” he said.

Denying that there was any harassment issue, Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy said that an enquiry was initiated on the matter.

“We found out that there was an altercation between him and another group who only knew Kannada. It was not a harassment issue. However, we have initiated an enquiry on this,” he told The Hindutsan Times.

Moneycontrol News