Bihar groom abused, beaten by bride's family for being bald. Viral video

In a video released on Twitter, the bride's family members can be seen abusing the groom while he pleads with folded hands. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @gharkekalesh).

A groom in Bihar was abused and beaten by the bride's family after they found out that he was bald. The incident occurred in the Gaya district of the state and the man's baldness was found out during the marriage ceremony. As per a report published on News18, the wedding was later called off.

In a video released on Twitter, the bride's family members can be seen abusing the groom while he pleaded with folded hands. The bride's family members, however, showed no mercy and continued to scream abuses at him.



Kalesh B/w the Bald Groom and the bride family over faking about his hairs actually he was wearing wig in marriagepic.twitter.com/FLbOQd6kWS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 12, 2023

Reportedly, the man was from Iqbalpur area of Gaya and during the ceremony, he tried to hide his baldness by wearing a wig under his "Sehra".

A member from the bride's family became suspicious and began pulling his hair. The groom kept apologising but his words fell to deaf ears.

The video generated several responses, many of whom were critical of the family members for their behavior.

"Not good to disrespect anyone in this way," one user wrote.

"No one beats girls when they hide their past relationships in marriage," another user wrote.

"This is really harassment. It would be dealt without making video or the new channel would hid the man face but this is a patriarchy society, where news channel does not have dignity," a third user wrote.

Also read: Fired for being bald, UK man sues firm, wins Rs 70 lakh. The irony: his boss was bald too