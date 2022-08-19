English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bihar gang ran fake police station for 8 months. How scam fell apart

    An Bihar gang operated a fake police station from a hotel for eight months, extorting money from hundreds of people.

    AFP
    August 19, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
    Members of a gang were arrested in Bihar for running a fake police station (Representative image)

    Members of a gang were arrested in Bihar for running a fake police station (Representative image)

    An Indian gang operated a fake police station from a hotel for eight months where they dressed up as officers and are believed to have extorted money from hundreds of people, an official said Thursday.

    Incidents of fraudsters pretending to be police or soldiers are common in India, where there is widespread fear and respect for those in uniform, but setting up a phoney police station takes the scams up a level.

    The gang in Bihar state set up shop barely 500 metres (yards) from the home of the actual local police chief and wore uniforms with rank badges and carried guns, police official -- a real one -- D.C. Srivastava told AFP.

    They would then charge money from locals coming into the fake station to file complaints and cases, while pocketing cash from others by promising to help them secure social housing or jobs in the police.

    They also paid people from the largely rural area daily wages of about 500 rupees (around $6) to pretend to be other police officers working at the station.

    Close

    But the scam fell apart when a genuine police officer spotted two members of the gang carrying guns made in local workshops instead of service-issue weapons.

    At least six members of the gang including two women were arrested but the ringleader is still at large, Srivastava told AFP.

    "Investigation is underway in the case. More information will come to light," Srivastava said.
    AFP
    Tags: #Bihar #Bihar gang #Police Station
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 07:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.