Bihar CM Nitish Kumar becomes first BJP ally to call for probe into Pegasus spyware row

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File image)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party JD(U) is an ally to the BJP called for a probe in the Pegasus spyware controversy on August 2.

“A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



He also said that the matter should be discussed in Parliament as Opposition leaders have been “reiterating (for talks) for so many days," reported ANI.

Addressing reporters in Patna, the JD(U) chief also echoed the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the report added.

While Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the central government pressing it to conduct a discussion on the issue in Parliament, this is the first time that an ally of the BJP has demanded an investigation into the scandal. JD(U) is a coalition partner of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

He said that people know only what's been said in the Parliament and what the media is showing, but to know the whole truth, the matter should be probed.

"In today's time, people can misuse technology. There should be a probe so that this can't be misused to exploit anybody. If the Opposition is demanding discussion for so many days, then there should be a discussion on the matter," Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day amid the Opposition's demand over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on journalists, politicians and other eminent personalities.

