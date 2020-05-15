Bihar board 10th result 2020 likely next week

Bihar Board has reportedly completed evaluating Class 10 board exam answer sheets and the results will likely be announced soon.

While the education board has not announced any date for result announcement yet, an NDTV report states that the matric exam results maybe out by the last week of May. It will be available on Bihar Board’s official websites -- 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in' and 'bsebbihar.com'.

The evaluation of all matric exam answer sheets was completed and submitted by the evaluators on May 14 and the board is almost done compiling the marks.

The list of toppers is currently being prepared before the results can be announced. It is believed that the toppers will be interviewed by the Bihar Board over the phone this time, which would be done in the next couple of days. After their identities are successfully verified, the board will prepare and publish the final toppers list on or after May 20.

Notably, the board has already released the intermediate exam results. It was announced on March 24, a day before the implementation of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some media reports suggested that the Bihar Board was already done with evaluating 50 percent of the matric exam answer sheets by that time. The process was stuck in limbo for a while due to the complete lockdown.