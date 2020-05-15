Bihar board 10th result 2020 likely next week

The results will be published on Bihar Board’s official websites -- 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in' and 'bsebbihar.com'.
Bihar Board has reportedly completed evaluating Class 10 board exam answer sheets and the results will likely be announced soon.
While the education board has not announced any date for result announcement yet, an NDTV report states that the matric exam results maybe out by the last week of May. It will be available on Bihar Board’s official websites -- 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in' and 'bsebbihar.com'.
The evaluation of all matric exam answer sheets was completed and submitted by the evaluators on May 14 and the board is almost done compiling the marks.
The list of toppers is currently being prepared before the results can be announced. It is believed that the toppers will be interviewed by the Bihar Board over the phone this time, which would be done in the next couple of days. After their identities are successfully verified, the board will prepare and publish the final toppers list on or after May 20.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19