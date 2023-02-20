 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man says he found the 'biggest M&M in the world'. Guinness World Records responds

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

The Guinness record for the world’s largest candy, weighing 1.6 tonnes, was won by a man in Norway.

A communications professional shared a photo of the blue, unusually-sized M&M chocolate. (Image credit: @FintanWalsh/Twitter)

A man in Ireland recently spotted an unusually-sized M&M chocolate when he opened a packet of the iconic brand. Fintan Walsh, a communications professional, felt that the blue chocolate he spotted was the “biggest M&M in the world”.

“Hi @GWR, I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us,” he tweeted last week, tagging the Twitter handle of Guinness World Records.

He also shared a photo of the blue M&M, which was almost cylindrical in shape, placed on his palms next to a regular-sized M&M, round, green M&M.

Guinness Records promptly responded to the former journalist, quote-tweeting his post.

“That's not an M&M, that's a boulder,” the world records body said.