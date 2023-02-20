Man says he found the 'biggest M&M in the world'. Guinness World Records responds

A man in Ireland recently spotted an unusually-sized M&M chocolate when he opened a packet of the iconic brand. Fintan Walsh, a communications professional, felt that the blue chocolate he spotted was the “biggest M&M in the world”.

“Hi @GWR, I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us,” he tweeted last week, tagging the Twitter handle of Guinness World Records.

He also shared a photo of the blue M&M, which was almost cylindrical in shape, placed on his palms next to a regular-sized M&M, round, green M&M.

Guinness Records promptly responded to the former journalist, quote-tweeting his post.

“That's not an M&M, that's a boulder,” the world records body said.

The Guinness record for the world's largest candy, weighing 1.6 tonnes, was won by a man in Norway in 1997. The butterscotch candy measured 1.54 m (5.02 ft) x 1.54 m (5.02 ft) x 45 cm (17.7 in) and was a scaled up version of the original product which is commercially available in Norway. Numerous world records involving M&M chocolates have been achieved in the past, including the tallest stack of M&Ms (seven stacks) made by a man in Iraq last April.

No women CEOs in Big Tech after YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki steps down The world’s largest M&M's mosaic (logo) was created by its manufacturer Mars Incorporated in Sofia, Bulgaria in September 2017. Global chocolate giant Mars launched M&M in India in 2017. As per industry data, Mars has invested more than $200 million in its India operations since 2002.

