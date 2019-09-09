Big Bazaar to pay fine of Rs 11,500 after making customers pay for carry bags

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal (SCDRC) Forum has fined Indian retail giant Big Bazaar after it was found charging customers for providing carry bags. Terming the act a ‘deficiency in services’, the SCDRC slapped a fine of Rs 11,518 on Big Bazaar.

Saurav Kumar, a customer of the retail chain, who resides in Panchkula, had lodged a complaint with the consumer redressal forum after he was made to pay Rs 18 for a carry bag on February 21.

Kumar mentioned in the plaint that he had gone to a Big Bazaar store to purchase daily needs when the cashier had forced him to pay for the carry bag. He alleged that this happened despite him objecting to paying for it stating that it is illegal to compel him to buy it.

According to an India Today report, Saurav decided to approach the forum after the incident, who, in turn, issued a notice to the retail group. Although the store authorities tried junking the charges levelled against them, the forum junked their plea and blamed them for deficiency in service and carelessness.

A statement issued by the SCDRC read: “Big Bazaar owns a chain of stores throughout India which see a large footfall daily. Despite earning huge profits, they are forcing customers to pay for carry bags produced by Big Bazaar. This is not just carelessness but a deficiency in services.”

The fine that has been imposed on the retail chain is inclusive of the refund of Rs 10,000 as consumer legal aid fund, Rs 500 as compensation to Saurav Kumar for compelling him to pay for the carry bag, Rs 500 as legal expenses and the refund for the carry bag.