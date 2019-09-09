App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Bazaar to pay fine of Rs 11,500 after making customers pay for carry bags

The Chandigarh consumer forum has slapped fines for the same or similar offence on several other stores also in the past

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal (SCDRC) Forum has fined Indian retail giant Big Bazaar after it was found charging customers for providing carry bags. Terming the act a ‘deficiency in services’, the SCDRC slapped a fine of Rs 11,518 on Big Bazaar.

Saurav Kumar, a customer of the retail chain, who resides in Panchkula, had lodged a complaint with the consumer redressal forum after he was made to pay Rs 18 for a carry bag on February 21.

Kumar mentioned in the plaint that he had gone to a Big Bazaar store to purchase daily needs when the cashier had forced him to pay for the carry bag. He alleged that this happened despite him objecting to paying for it stating that it is illegal to compel him to buy it.

Close

According to an India Today report, Saurav decided to approach the forum after the incident, who, in turn, issued a notice to the retail group. Although the store authorities tried junking the charges levelled against them, the forum junked their plea and blamed them for deficiency in service and carelessness.

related news

A statement issued by the SCDRC read: “Big Bazaar owns a chain of stores throughout India which see a large footfall daily. Despite earning huge profits, they are forcing customers to pay for carry bags produced by Big Bazaar. This is not just carelessness but a deficiency in services.”

The fine that has been imposed on the retail chain is inclusive of the refund of Rs 10,000 as consumer legal aid fund, Rs 500 as compensation to Saurav Kumar for compelling him to pay for the carry bag, Rs 500 as legal expenses and the refund for the carry bag.

Notably, the Chandigarh consumer forum has slapped fines for the same or similar offence on several other stores also in the past. For instance, Domino’s Pizza was fined Rs 10,500, while Lifestyle and Westside were made to pay Rs 13,000, each. Additionally, Bata India was also fined Rs 11,000 for charging money for carry bags.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Big Bazaar #consumer redressal forum #plastic carry bags

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.