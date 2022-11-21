 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biden turns 80, becomes the oldest President in US history

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 21, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Joe Biden has hit the milestone at a crossroads, as he and his family face a decision in the coming months on whether he should announce for re-election.

Joe Biden had an intimate birthday celebration at the White House with his family and his favourite -- coconut cake. (Image credit: @FLOTUS/Twitter)

Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday and with it, he became the oldest President in US history. The White House celebrated the day with an intimate dinner with family, and Biden's favourite -- coconut cake.

First Lady Jill Biden posted an affectionate message, with two photos of the couple dancing in tuxedos and gala attire. "There's no one else I'd rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday Joe! I love you," she tweeted.

She later also shared a picture of Biden with his birthday cake.

Just a day earlier, the Biden family hosted a large-scale fete at the White House -- the wedding of Biden's granddaughter Naomi, which was closed to the press.

His aides and allies say he intends to run but Biden himself can sound equivocal. “My intention is that I run again,” he said at a news conference this month. "But I’m a great respecter of fate. We're going to have discussions about it."

Aides expect those conversations to pick up over the holidays, with no decision until 2023.