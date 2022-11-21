Biden turns 80, becomes the oldest President in US history

Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday and with it, he became the oldest President in US history. The White House celebrated the day with an intimate dinner with family, and Biden's favourite -- coconut cake.

First Lady Jill Biden posted an affectionate message, with two photos of the couple dancing in tuxedos and gala attire. "There's no one else I'd rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday Joe! I love you," she tweeted.

She later also shared a picture of Biden with his birthday cake.

Just a day earlier, the Biden family hosted a large-scale fete at the White House -- the wedding of Biden's granddaughter Naomi, which was closed to the press.

Joe Biden has hit the milestone at a crossroads, as he and his family face a decision in the coming months on whether he should announce for re-election.

His aides and allies say he intends to run but Biden himself can sound equivocal. “My intention is that I run again,” he said at a news conference this month. "But I’m a great respecter of fate. We're going to have discussions about it."

Aides expect those conversations to pick up over the holidays, with no decision until 2023.

Various recent polls say a majority of Americans do not want Biden to run again. The US President underwent a thorough medical checkup about a year ago, and the results concluded that he was "a healthy, vigorous" man who is fit to serve as president. But the rigors of the Oval Office also have made their mark on Biden, who walks now with a stiffer gait and suffers moments of confusion. (With inputs from agencies) Read more: 'Donald Trump has failed America,' says Joe Biden

READ MORE