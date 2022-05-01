Biden roasts Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner: ‘horrible plague’

US President Joe Biden took a dig at his predecessor at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which took place Saturday night after a six-year presidential hiatus.

Joe Biden is the first US president to speak at the White House Correspondents' Dinner since 2016. His predecessor Donald Trump had shunned the event while in office. It was then cancelled for two years because of the Covid pandemic. The dinner is a lighthearted event for the president and the press, in which the POTUS typically faces friendly digs from journalists.

In his speech, Biden noted that he was the first president to attend the event since 2016 as he trolled Trump.

"This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years. It's understandable, we had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid," he quipped. "Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year, now that would really have been a real coup if that occurred."

Bident went on to mock himself, joking about his age as he said he remembered when the annual dinner first began in 1924 with President Calvin Coolidge speaking. "I had just been elected to the United States Senate," he joked, according to CNN.

The Saturday night dinner was attended by around 2,600 guests. It was headlined by comedian Trevor Noah, who also aimed some jabs at the president.

Noah opened his speech saying he was honored to host "the nation's most distinguished superspreader event."

"Ever since you've come into office, things are really looking up,” he said, addressing Biden. “Gas is up, rent is up, food is up. Everything."

And there were serious references as well -- to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and challenges to democracy and media freedoms at home and abroad.

(With inputs from AFP)