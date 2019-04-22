Bhopal techies invent device that can curb vehicular pollution

Moneycontrol News

A team of engineering students and teachers from the Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have designed a device that can cut down the amount of pollutants emitted by vehicles, reported The Times of India.

The device called the ‘electrostatic gas purifier system' was created by students of the mechanical engineering department of the institute. Its purifying system minimises the pollutant level of both two-wheelers and cars.

As we all know, pollutants emitted by vehicles lead to air pollution, which is very harmful to our respiratory system and also affects the environment adversely. Air pollution can also be lethal and often causes long term illnesses including cancer. This means the earth will witness an increasing need for such a device.

The team has now applied for a patent for the device. It took the team a year to get it patented, said Josy George, a member of the team that worked closely on the device. She said: “It took us almost a year to invent this device and we finally registered it as our patent so we can implement the invention in vehicles for the betterment of the environment and as a contribution in an automobile research work.”

The team is done working on the design of the device and are now looking at fabrication work. They are applying out their design on automobiles and trying out different combinations of raw material to arrive at the best result, she added.

Explaining the concept of their device and how it will work to curb pollution, Tanmay Sharma, another mechanical engineering student, said the design works on electrostatic principle. To make it work, one will need to place the device inside the exhaust pipe of the vehicle. So far, the design, when being tested, exhibited efficiency of up to 65-75 percent.

Zaeem Khan, another student who is part of the team, said the cost of making each device is around Rs 4,000. However, they are hoping to bring down the cost to around Rs 2,000 eventually, which will only be possible if it goes into bulk productions, so they can start manufacturing it commercially.

Also, the device is flexible in size and can be used in any kind of vehicle.