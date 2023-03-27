 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Actor Akanksha Dubey found dead in Varanasi hotel: 6 points about Bhojpuri star

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Akanksha Dubey death: According to reports, fans of the Bhojpuri actor shared a part of an Instagram Live video in which Dubey cries inconsolably before her death.

Akanksha Dubey had a huge fan following on Instagram. (Image credit: akankshadubey_official/Instagram)

Akanksha Dubey, a popular Bhojpuri actor, was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was 25. The police are suspecting it to be death by suicide, officials said. Dubey was in Varanasi for the shooting a film.

"The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of death by suicide,” senior police officer Gyan Prakash Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Here are 6 points about Akanksha Dubey:

Dubey was originally from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. She moved to Mumbai with her parents as a child.