Actor Akanksha Dubey found dead in Varanasi hotel: 6 points about Bhojpuri star

Akanksha Dubey, a popular Bhojpuri actor, was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was 25. The police are suspecting it to be death by suicide, officials said. Dubey was in Varanasi for the shooting a film.

"The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of death by suicide,” senior police officer Gyan Prakash Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Here are 6 points about Akanksha Dubey:

Dubey was originally from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. She moved to Mumbai with her parents as a child.

She starred in several regional films including "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" (Bhopuri) and "Veeron ke Veer". She got into acting after completing her Class 12, at the age of 17 or 18.

Her father, a businessman, had wanted her to become an IPS officer. Her mother is a homemaker. Dubey has two brothers. She had a huge fan following on the internet, with many of her Instagram Reels raking in over a million views. Soon after the news of her death broke, her name was the top trending keyword on the internet. She had over 1.7 million followers on her verified Instagram account. A Bhojpuri musical video, "Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi", featuring Dubey was released on Sunday, hours after her death. Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who acted in the video with her, expressed his shock at Dubey's death. Several other Bhojpuri film personalities too paid their condolences on social media. Akanksha Dubey's death shocks Bhojpuri cinema, fans Before her death had posted a video of her recording herself dancing to a song. According to reports, her fans also shared a part of an Instagram Live video in which Dubey cries inconsolably. "Can't believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey," actor Rani Chatterjee wrote on Instagram. Actor Vinay Anand said he is pained by Dubey's death and he would like the authorities to investigate the case. "Just found out that Bhojpuri artist Akansha Dubey died by suicide, so sorry to hear about that. We never worked together as far as I can remember. I'd like to know the reason behind this. May she rest in peace. Hari om," Anand said in an Instagram post in Hindi. Posting a photo with the 25-year-old actress on her Instagram, Aamrapali Dubey wrote, "I wanted to use our pictures together only to highlight your achievements." If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here.

Moneycontrol News