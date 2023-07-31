Meet Bijlee, new Ola ‘employee’, C/O Bhavish Aggarwal

Bijlee, from her picture, looks like a stray and has a collar on. (Image: @bhash/Twitter)

Ola Electric, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer, has welcomed a new official team member. Meet "Bijlee," a dog whose name translates to "electricity" - a nod to the company as well. The photos of her official Ola Electric ID card, shared by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, have gone viral on Twitter.

Bijlee's employee code on the ID card is humorously listed as "440 V," a playful nod to the standard voltage used in electrical systems. Moreover, her ID card jokingly displays her blood group as "PAW +ve,". The address mentioned on the ID card is Ola Electric's Bengaluru office, signifying that she is a presence at the Koramangala branch.

The ID card also says that she “prefers Slack” as a mode of communication with her human colleagues. In case of any emergencies, Bijlee's contact is specified as "BA's office," referring to Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, who is mentioned by his initials.



New colleague now officially! pic.twitter.com/dFtGMsOFVX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2023

Twitter users have been showering Bijlee with affection, with the post receiving over 1,400 likes in no time.

Many Twitter users have taken to the comments section to gush over the new addition to Ola Electric's workforce. One user, drawing a clever comparison, commented, "Like the name. Like Bolt from the movie," alluding to the iconic animated movie character who shares a name with the Hindi word for lightning.

Another user playfully remarked, "This is Bijlee's world, we are all just living in it.”

This gesture shows that at Ola Electric, pets are welcome. Bijlee, from her picture, looks like a stray and has a collar on.