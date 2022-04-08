English
    BharatPe CEO apologises for salary remark on LinkedIn war of words with Ashneer Grover: 'Was out of line'

    BharatPe row: Bitter words were exchanged on LinkedIn, between Sameer, Grover and the latter’s sister, as an argument broke out over an employee's post alleging unpaid salaries.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    BharatPe: Sameer Suhail and Ashneer Grover indulged in a war of words on LinkedIn.

    BharatPe: Sameer Suhail and Ashneer Grover indulged in a war of words on LinkedIn.

    BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer on Thursday apologised for his remarks on salary dues for employees of the fintech firm amid a raging war of words with Ashneer Grover, the ousted founder of the company. Sameer had indicated that Grover has “stolen money” from the company and little is left to pay the salaries of employees.

    Bitter words were exchanged on LinkedIn, between Sameer, Grover and the latter’s sister, as an argument broke out over an employee's post alleging unpaid salaries.

    Grover commented on the empployye’s post, tagging Suhail Sameer and urging him to look into the matter. "Not done," he said. "Their salaries have to be paid first before anything."

    Ashneer Grover's sister Aashima Grover also joined the conversation, describing BharatPe's top management as a "shameless bunch".

    Sameer hit back at her for her remark. "Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

    The nasty verbal fight in full public view was widely condemned by people, with many saying such comments are uncalled for, coming from the top boss of a company.

    In the same LinkedIn thread, Sameer apologised on Thursday evening.

    “Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake,” he said.

    “I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative.”

    However, Bharatpe denied the employee’s claim on social media about the non-payment of salaries to employees. “BharatPe strongly denies any social media comments which suggest that the company has not paid salaries to its employees. All the employees of the company have been paid their March salary in full," the company had said in a statement.

    "As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per company policy.”



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Sameer Suhail
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 08:51 am
