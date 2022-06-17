English
    Beyond the call of duty: Traffic policeman sweeps road in viral video

    The video, reportedly filmed in Tamil Nadu, shows the traffic policeman sweeping small rocks and pebbles off the road as commuters wait at the traffic signal.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video uploaded on Twitter by @AwanishSharan

    A broom in one hand and hat in the other, a traffic policeman stoops down to sweep pebbles off a busy road in scorching heat. The cop clearly went above and beyond the call of duty to aid commuters when he decided to sweep the road, and his dedication has won him much praise and admiration on social media.

    The video, reportedly filmed in Tamil Nadu, shows the traffic policeman sweeping small rocks and pebbles off the road as commuters wait at the traffic signal. He did this presumably to prevent punctures and other troubles that small pebbles can cause.

    The video was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, an IAS Officer of Chhattisgarh Cadre. “Respect for you,” he wrote while sharing the clip. Watch it below:


    The video has clocked a staggering 1 million views since being posted on Twitter, along with hundreds of comments praising the cop for going the extra mile.

    One Twitter user said the cop safeguarded lives by sweeping away pebbles that can cause bikes to skid and lead to serious injuries.

    Hats off, another wrote, noting that the policeman did not have to sweep the road but did so out of his own goodness.


    Some felt he should be rewarded for the act


    Others, however, pointed out that the person responsible for keeping roads clean should be held accountable

    What do you think of the video?
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Tamil Nadu #traffic policeman
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 12:35 pm
