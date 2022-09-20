English
    Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man in road rage incident

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey (Image credit: https://sheriff.washingtoncountyar.gov)

    The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat was arrested after biting a man’s nose during an altercation. Doug Ramsey was booked into a jail on Saturday evening and released on Sunday.

    According to local television station KNWA, Ramsey, 53, was arrested for “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” following a quarrel in a parking garage in Arkansas.

    The COO of Beyond Meat reportedly attacked the driver of a Subaru after it made contact with his Ford Bronco while leaving the garage. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru.”

    The owner of the Subaru stated that when he got out, Ramsey pulled him in close and started punching his body.” He “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” according to the KNWA report.

    A responding police officer said he found “two males with bloody faces” when he reached the spot.

    The Subaru driver and another witness also reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the Subaru driver. Other occupants of both the cars managed to separate the two before the situation escalated further.

    After three decades with Tyson Foods, Doug Ramsey was appointed COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021. The company declined several media requests to comment on the matter.

    The altercation occurred in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium after the University of Arkansas football game, but campus police also refused to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 07:53 am
