Beyond Indian markets: Unlocking investment opportunities in international funds

In the present day and age, smart investors are looking for financial growth beyond geographical boundaries. They want to dip their feet into the international market and make the most of the global investment opportunities.

The increased interest in international, or foreign funds can be attributed to several reasons including portfolio diversification, exposure to world’s biggest companies, risk-reward analysis, and better returns in the long-term.

As investors begin to search for more information and options in international funds, it is important to educate them about the nitty-gritty of global investing, how to get started, and answer their queries.

Thus, to help such investors, iFAST Financial India is hosting a two-day online event-‘Invest Globally & Profitably 2021 - Your annual global investment guide’, partnered with Moneycontrol, where Indian investors will learn about the best global investment sectors and opportunities, and get actionable investment ideas from the best minds in research and asset management.

The event will see powerful sessions that will help investors make informed decisions. Topics covered include what & where to invest globally in 2021; US outlook & strategy 2021; emerging markets - will they really perform better than India; mastering the art of global allocation and rebalancing; and much more.

Besides panel discussions, the online conference will also encompass exclusive one-on-one sessions with top financial experts and two invite-only masterclasses on turbocharging your financial planning practice, and how to be perceived as high quality financial advisers on social media.

The two-day virtual event will be held from Feb 25-26, starting at 3.30 pm on both days. Join the discussions and turn your financial aspirations into reality.

