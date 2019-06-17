BEST to offer free rides at select locations this monsoon

As Mumbai and Mumbaikars are busy preparing for another year of torrential rains, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked civic body officials to make sure they go to all lengths possible to minimise inconvenience for commuters.

Keeping pace with it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned parking of private vehicles within a five-kilometre radius of all closed bridges.

This was done in order to minimise traffic congestion, which worsens during the monsoons due to waterlogging. There are 29 such flyovers in Mumbai that are shut at the moment and are being renovated; some of these are also situated in arterial routes.

In all such areas where private vehicle won’t be allowed to park, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will be offering point-to-point bus rides to the residents, that too, free of cost.

Moreover, the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute has been asked to re-audit the closed bridges to find out if any of them can be partially opened for light vehicles at least.

Meanwhile, BMC’s Disaster Management team has launched a new application, which Mumbaikars can turn to in case any emergency support is required. Additionally, all monsoon woes can now be formally registered as complaints using the Disaster Management (MCGM) app. The application can be download from Google Play store.

Apart from these, BMC, Mumbai Traffic Police, and Google Maps have reportedly come together to build an application that would inform motorists of roadblocks and diversions beforehand.

Given that Mumbai faces dreadful traffic jams every monsoon due to torrential rains, potholes, and waterlogging, the BMC has also introduced helpline number – 1916 -- for emergency situations.