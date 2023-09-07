‘Best rejection ever’: Job applicant receives Amazon gift card with rejection letter

Rejected for a job, a woman received an Amazon gift card instead (Representational image)

A Silicon Valley-based digital marketing agency is being praised for sending an Amazon gift card to a job applicant along with a rejection letter. While being rejected for a job can be a disheartening experience, the gift card presumably offered some small measure of comfort to the applicant, who called it the “best rejection ever” in a Reddit post.

Reddit user ‘malevitch_square’ shared a screenshot of the rejection email and the Amazon gift card she received from Secret Sushi, the marketing agency where she had applied for a managerial role.

The email began by thanking her for showing interest in the “Account Manager/Project Manager role at Secret Sushi” and assuring her the company was “genuinely impressed” by her background and experience.

“After careful consideration, I regret to inform you that we’ve chosen to move forward with another candidate for this specific role,” the letter continued. “This decision was incredibly tough, given the high quality of applicants such as yourself.”



The email assured the applicant they would keep her information on file for possible roles in the future and concluded by saying “We truly appreciate the time and effort you invested in getting to know us, and we hope our paths might cross again in the future.”

As a token of appreciation, the company gifted a $7 Amazon gift card to the applicant.

“It was the best rejection I've ever gotten and left me with a smile,” the applicant wrote in the comments section of her post, which has gone viral as a rare positive incident posted on the ‘recruitinghell’ subreddit.

People in the comments section also praised the digital marketing agency for its thoughtful gesture. “That’s class,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Most companies just ghost you when they reject you, so this is great.”