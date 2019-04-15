App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best educational institutes in India 2019: Seven IITs, JNU named among top 10

Here is the list of top 10 institutes in India that made it big in the ‘overall’ category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) unveiled the fourth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings of India’s educational institutions in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in 9 different categories. Here are the list of top 10 best institutes in India ‘overall’. (Image: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
1/11

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) unveiled the fourth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings of India’s educational institutions in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in 9 different categories. Here are the list of top 10 best institutes in India ‘overall’. (Image: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
10. Banaras Hindu University | Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | 2018 Rank: 9 (Image: Wiki Commons)
2/11

10. Banaras Hindu University | Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | 2018 Rank: 9 (Image: Wiki Commons)
9.Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati | Location: Assam | 2018 Rank: 12 (Image: Wiki Commons)
3/11

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati | Location: Assam | 2018 Rank: 12 (Image: Wiki Commons)
8.Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Uttarakhand | 2018 Rank: 8 (Image: Wiki Commons)
4/11

8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee | Location: Uttarakhand | 2018 Rank: 8 (Image: Wiki Commons)
7.Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi | Location: Delhi | 2018 Rank: 6 (Image: JNU Admin)
5/11

7. Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi | Location: Delhi | 2018 Rank: 6 (Image: JNU Admin)
6.Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur | Location: Uttar Pradesh| 2018 Rank: 7 (Image: Wiki Commons)
6/11

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur | Location: Uttar Pradesh | 2018 Rank: 7 (Image: Wiki Commons)
5.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur | Location: West Bengal | 2018 Rank: 5 (Image: Wiki Commons)
7/11

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur | Location: West Bengal | 2018 Rank: 5 (Image: Wiki Commons)
4.Indian Institute of Technology Bombay | Location: Maharashtra | 2018 Rank: 3 (Image: IIT Bombay)
8/11

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay | Location: Maharashtra | 2018 Rank: 3 (Image: IIT Bombay)
3.Indian Institute of Technology Delhi | Location: New Delhi | 2018 Rank: 4 (Image: Wikipedia)
9/11

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi | Location: Delhi | 2018 Rank: 4 (Image: Wikipedia)
2.Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru | Location: Karnataka | 2018 Rank: 1 (Image: IISc Bengaluru)
10/11

2. Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru | Location: Karnataka | 2018 Rank: 1 (Image: IISc Bengaluru)
1.Indian Institute of Technology Madras | Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu| 2018 Rank: 2 (Image: Wiki Commons)
11/11

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras | Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu | 2018 Rank: 2 (Image: Wiki Commons)
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #India #NIRF #NIRF India Ranking 2019 #Slideshow #Trending News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode lights up Twitter and fan reactions ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 40 ...

Andhadhun Going Great Guns in China, Earns Rs 200 Crore at Box Office

22-year-old Woman Raped by Two Men in Front of Mother in UP

Game of Thrones Season 8: 14 Must-See Stills from Final Chapter

Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Tr ...

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Board to Declare 2nd PUC ...

Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode ...

General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero Mo ...

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of ...

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Gold prices slip to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 summary: Jon-Arya reunite, Jamie re ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods completes epic comeback from career-threaten ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.