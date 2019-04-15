Best educational institutes in India 2019: Seven IITs, JNU named among top 10

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) unveiled the fourth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings of India’s educational institutions in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in 9 different categories. Here are the list of top 10 best institutes in India ‘overall’. (Image: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)