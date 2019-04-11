App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:47 PM IST

Best educational institutes in India 2019: Eight IITs, JNU named among top 10

Here is the list of top 10 institutes in India that made it big in the ‘overall’ category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) unveiled the fourth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings of India’s educational institutions in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in 9 different categories. Here are the list of top 10 best institutes in India ‘overall’. (Image: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) unveiled the fourth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings of India’s educational institutions in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in 9 different categories. Here are the list of top 10 best institutes in India ‘overall’. (Image: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
10. Banaras Hindu University | Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | 2018 Rank: 9 (Image: Wiki Commons)
10. Banaras Hindu University | Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | 2018 Rank: 9 (Image: Wiki Commons)
9.Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati | Location: Assam | 2018 Rank: 12 (Image: Wiki Commons)
9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati | Location: Assam | 2018 Rank: 12 (Image: Wiki Commons)
8.Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Uttarakhand | 2018 Rank: 8 (Image: Wiki Commons)
8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee | Location: Uttarakhand | 2018 Rank: 8 (Image: Wiki Commons)
7.Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi | Location: Delhi | 2018 Rank: 6 (Image: JNU Admin)
7. Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi | Location: Delhi | 2018 Rank: 6 (Image: JNU Admin)
6.Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur | Location: Uttar Pradesh| 2018 Rank: 7 (Image: Wiki Commons)
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur | Location: Uttar Pradesh | 2018 Rank: 7 (Image: Wiki Commons)
5.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur | Location: West Bengal | 2018 Rank: 5 (Image: Wiki Commons)
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur | Location: West Bengal | 2018 Rank: 5 (Image: Wiki Commons)
4.Indian Institute of Technology Bombay | Location: Maharashtra | 2018 Rank: 3 (Image: IIT Bombay)
4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay | Location: Maharashtra | 2018 Rank: 3 (Image: IIT Bombay)
3.Indian Institute of Technology Delhi | Location: New Delhi | 2018 Rank: 4 (Image: Wikipedia)
3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi | Location: Delhi | 2018 Rank: 4 (Image: Wikipedia)
2.Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru | Location: Karnataka | 2018 Rank: 1 (Image: IISc Bengaluru)
2. Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru | Location: Karnataka | 2018 Rank: 1 (Image: IISc Bengaluru)
1.Indian Institute of Technology Madras | Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu| 2018 Rank: 2 (Image: Wiki Commons)
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras | Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu | 2018 Rank: 2 (Image: Wiki Commons)
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:47 pm

