Bescom employee left with broken tooth after consumer assaults him over high bill: report

Bengaluru police arrested the accused on assault charges. (Representational)

A 28-year-old meter reader from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) was brutally assaulted by a consumer, reportedly resulting in a broken tooth and multiple injuries. The attack came after a customer's outrage over a high electricity bill under the recently launched Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The victim, identified as Nagaraj Naik, a meter reader attached to the E9 sub-division in Nagawara, became the target of a resident's fury – his anger on the electricity company displaced on the unsuspecting employee, The Times of India reported.

The altercation unfolded on August 4 at around 11:30 am, when Naik visited the residence of Shamshad Khan, a 35-year-old resident of Govindapura in north Bengaluru. Naik's responsibility was to issue electricity bills for the area's consumers, and he handed Khan a bill amounting to Rs 4,026, including arrears.

However, the situation quickly escalated as Khan vehemently contested the bill's amount, claiming that it was "3-4 times of what it used to be earlier."

In an interview with The Times of India, Naik recounted the harrowing experience: "Khan was not ready to listen to me and continued arguing. I ignored him and went to neighboring houses. I was four houses away from Khan's when he approached me and began speaking to me casually. I again told him to visit the Bescom office in Nagawara to get his concern addressed. Out of the blue, he started punching me in the face."

The assault left Naik with a broken tooth and other injuries, prompting him to seek refuge near a nearby godown. However, Khan relentlessly pursued him and continued the assault.

Naik managed to alert his senior officials, who rushed to the scene and eventually transported him to a hospital for medical attention. Subsequently, Naik filed a complaint with the police, leading to Khan's arrest on assault charges.

Khan confessed to the police that the altercation stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the bill amount following the replacement of his old meter with a digital version by Bescom.

The Gruha Jyothi scheme aims to provide affordable and accessible power to residents. Bescom has undergone a major transformation in recent times, transitioning from traditional meters to digital ones.