Louis Vuitton boss sells private jet as Twitter accounts keep close watch on his flights

The world's rich and famous are being called out for travelling in private jets amid the climate emergency, with some forced to give up aircraft in face of scrutiny.

Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault recently sold his private jet after accounts to track his flights emerged on Twitter, Bloomberg reported, quoting France's Radio Classique.

One of them, "I Fly Bernard", which has over 68,000 followers, said its aim is to expose billionaires by following the routes of their "ultra-polluting private planes".

Another account, "laviondebernard", had been sharing updates on Arnault's flight routes till September. That month, the plane stopped being registered in France.

“Still no word from either Bernard Arnault or LVMH on the subject of private jets,” the account tweeted on September 10. “So Bernard, are you hiding?

Bernard told Radio Classique his private plane had to be sold. But he has not stopped travelling in private aircraft altogether.

“The result now is that no-one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Many other billionaires have had their private planes tracked recently. Jack Sweeney, an American programmer, runs at least 30 accounts that follow the flights of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and others, news agency AFP reported.

Sweeney's flight-tracking activities have given rise to more accounts. One of them is "I Fly Bernard", run by an aerospace engineer who only identifies himself as Sebastien.

(With inputs from AFP)