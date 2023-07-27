Berkeley professor's accidental experience on Oppenheimer movie set is viral. See post

The man named Gasper Begus is an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley. (Image: @begusgasper/Twitter)

Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy released on July 21 but the craze still has not died down. The biography on the “father of the atomic bomb” J Robert Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan and has been receiving rave reviews from the masses. The film had a massive opening at the box office as well and the clash with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie made things all the more interesting.

Now, a man’s experience of walking straight into Oppenheimer’s set accidentally has gone quite viral online. Well, the man named Gasper Begus is an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley and he shared a post in which he talked about the same. Taking to Twitter, Begus shared a picture of set that featured vintage cars.

Talking about his experience, he wrote, “I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkeley has awesome student groups).”

Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out of the way. Turns out I was in the middle of the @OppenheimerFilm movie scene,” he wrote further.

In another tweet, Begus mentioned that he is the College Principal of Bowles Hall --- a residential college which was also the backdrop for the 2000 film Boys and Girls.



My ties to Hollywood and UC Berkeley don't even end here. I'm also the College Principal of Bowles Hall—a residential college and the main backdrop for the movie Boys and Girls. pic.twitter.com/T6V9AqEbrh

— Gašper Beguš (@begusgasper) July 26, 2023

The post went viral and garnered a lot of attention from netizens who flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

“Thought the scenes were filmed at Berkeley itself, not stand ins because it just had that feeling,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Something similar happened to me many years ago at UBC, except they asked “are you an extra?” Long story short, I am in an Al Pacino film.”

“I need to get offline because I was waiting for you to say you accidentally travelled back in time. I honestly wouldn’t have blinked an eye,” a third user remarked.

“They should make more films about scientists. Campuses are incredible backdrops & science is dope,” a fourth user quipped.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer stars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon as well. Nolan’s film has earned $174 million worldwide till now.