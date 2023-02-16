Bengaluru ranks 2 in world's slowest cities to drive in. Other Indian cities on the list are...

Bengaluru has ranked high among the slowest cities in the world when it comes to moving in traffic. The Silicon Valley of India is the second slowest city in the world to drive in as one can cover just 10 km in 29 minutes and 10 seconds in the city. The findings were shared by a report by TomTom, a Dutch multinational developer of location tech.

Four other Indian cities made it to the list with Pune also securing a rank in top 10 at 6. Delhi is ranked at 34 with the average time needed to travel 10 km in the city at 22 minutes and 10 seconds. Mumbai came in at 47 and the average travel time for 10 km is 21 minutes and 10 seconds – a minute less than Delhi.

The top rank went to London with 36 minutes and 20 seconds – an increase of 1 min 50 seconds as compared to 2021. Dublin came in third behind Bengaluru while Sapporo in Japan was fourth.

Milan, Pune, Bucharest, Lima, Manila and Bogota came in at 5,6,7,8,9 and 10 respectively.

(Image: tomtom.com) Tom Tom released its index on Thursday detailing traffic trends across 389 cities in 56 countries, throughout 2022. Related stories Influencers losing trust of followers due to lack of transparency, says ASCI

Mumbaikars, Bangaloreans take most intercity trips for leisure, Saturday is the travel day

Google tests revamped shortcut bar for Gboard in Beta Bengaluru is also fourth in cities where traffic alone accounted for lost time, the report stated. Its also fifth in the list for 'Cities with the highest CO2 emissions per driven miles during rush hour'. The average annual CO2 emission for a six-mile round trip in Bengaluru is 974 kg for petrol cars, the report said. London topped the list with the highest CO2 emissions per driven mile during rush hour.

Moneycontrol News