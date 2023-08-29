Bengaluru woman offers help to Uber driver, gets rejected: 'I don't need guidance'

The woman shared the screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver on X (formerly Twitter). (Representational Photo).

Bengaluru public and Uber drivers have found themselves in amusing yet strange situations in recent times, either while booking a cab to travel to their destination or while travelling to a location in the cab.

In another such incident, a commuter in the city shared a conversation with an Uber driver in which he asked her about her drop location. The woman told the driver that she would guide him to the destination, but he told her that he only wanted the drop location and not any guidance.

"Kahan jaana hai? (where do you want to go?)," the driver asked the woman.

"Mai guide kardungi (I will guide you to the drop location)," the woman said in reply.

"Location please. I don't need guidance," the driver replied to the woman.

The woman shared the screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post, saying "Nothing just a glimpse of cabs in @peakbengaluru,". Later, she got a reply from Peak Bengaluru's handle.

This is only one of many recent incidents involving commuters and Uber riders in Bengaluru.

In May, a Bengaluru man booked an Uber auto to reach his destination but much to his shock, got a waiting time of 71 minutes. The man captioned his post with the screenshot of the waiting time, saying the driver would have his respect if he actually reached the location after so long.

