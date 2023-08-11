Bengaluru woman seen riding bike with cat as pillion. Video

The cat could be seen moving inside the bag even as the woman navigates through the traffic on the road on her bike. (Representational Photo).

A woman was seen recently riding a bike in Bengaluru with a cat as the pillion rider. The video of the woman riding the bike with the cat behind her was captured and shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, the woman could be seen riding with the cat riding pillion, enclosed inside a pink bag. The cat could be seen moving inside the bag even as the woman navigates through the traffic on the road in the city.

"Best way to go to work is to carry your furry friends with you. Found this cute, so recorded it to show it to my other friends with pets.

"I know this is not a new way, but I just happen to see it today.Beating @peakbengaluru traffic with pawed company," the Twitter user wrote in the caption, with the video.

The incident is now part of a long list involving Bengaluru's public and bikes. Recently, a man who had booked a Rapido ride found out that the rider came to pick up from his location on a Royal Enfield.

Also read: Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, woman works on laptop on Rapido bike