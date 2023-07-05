English
    Bengaluru woman prepares 1kg kimchi for tenant: 'Is there a best landlord award I can apply for?'

    The landlady kept the Korean side dish in the fridge before leaving the apartment so that her tenant could enjoy it after moving in.

    July 05, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
    The kimchi prepared by Twitter user Squibsters for her tenant. (Image credit: @squibsters/Twitter)

    A woman in Bengaluru has prepared 1 kg of kimchi -- a Korean side dish consisting of salted and fermented vegetables -- for her tenant before subletting her apartment. At a time when Bengaluru landlords have been facing a lot of criticism for demanding exorbitant rents, a gesture like this could qualify for the best landlord award, if any.

    At least that's what the landlady, who goes by Squibsters on Twitter, said she feels after sharing photos of the kimchi.


    The banchan (side dish usually eaten with rice) has been stored in the fridge for the tenant's use.

    Twitter users appreciated the gesture with one asking "How do I apply to be your tenant?" and another commenting "Find me a landlord like this please."

    In another heartwarming incident between a tenant and his landlord in Bengaluru, Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.ai, revealed that his landlord invested $10,000 (about Rs 8.2 lakh) in his AI-driven matrimonial app. Gupta shared a screenshot of the conversation with his landlord Sushil on Twitter. “I’m investing in you… all the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights,” the landlord told him and later confirmed that he had invested $10,000 in Gupta's AI startup.

    “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord,” Gupta wrote. “He recently invested $10K in my startup Betterhalf.ai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason."

