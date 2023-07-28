Bengaluru woman on quitting her high-paying finance job: ‘couldn’t bear the grind’

Sanchi Oswal suffered a breakdown on her 25th birthday and quit her job

A Bengaluru-based finance and investment professional who quit her high-paying job after suffering a “complete breakdown” has opened up about her decision while in conversation with ‘Humans of Bombay.’ Sanchi Oswal said that she is learning to embrace life beyond 12-hour workdays after feeling burnt out with her career choice.

When she started working at the age of 21, Oswal thought she had found her dream job. She was earning well, travelling and felt like she was doing everything a “high-achieving” woman in finance should do. At the same time, she was putting in 12 to 14 hours of work a day on average, logging in at 5 am for meetings and becoming an “overall high-functioning anxiety-ridden individual.”

“Back in 2019, as a 21-year-old, I sought a career that truly excited me & landed what I thought was my dream job. But the overwhelming workload drained me. The pandemic only worsened matters as remote work consumed my life,” she told Humans of Bombay.



The long workdays and stress began to take a toll on Oswal’s mental health. She switched jobs, moved cities, tried therapy, exercise, travelling and turned to good food for solace – but nothing seemed to help. Over the course of three and a half years, her mental health declined as she tried to keep up with the demands of her fast-paced career.

“The constant pressure & long hours triggered my anxiety, creeping into every aspect of my existence. I struggled to sleep, my mind plagued with worries about unfinished tasks. Working late into the night became a norm, pushing me to the edge of burnout,” said Oswal.

Things got so bad that on her 25th birthday, Oswal had a complete breakdown and decided to quit her job without a Plan B. “I couldn’t bear the grind, so I mustered courage and resigned,” she told Humans of Bombay.

Oswal’s Instagram Reel about quitting her job racked up over a million views on the platform.



Although she resigned after an open conversation with her boss, quitting wasn’t easy for the 25-year-old. For one thing, she had to contend with the questioning of her relatives who could not understand her decision.

“Mumma didn't quite understand my decision, the generation gap played its part. For society, it’s either work or marriage. Yet, she stood by me,” said Oswal.

Eventually, Oswal realised that quitting her stressful job was the best thing she could have done for herself. Not only has it allowed her time to explore her passions and focus on herself, she has even found another source of income – a freelance, content writing gig.

“Through a freelance writing gig, I have discovered not only a creative outlet but also a source of income that is helping me sustain myself. I embraced life beyond the 12-hour workdays. And the most exciting bit - I'm travelling in August!” she revealed.

Oswal concluded the conversation by saying that her “sudden” decision to resign allowed her to take charge of her own life and she is no longer interested in settling for things that make her anxious.