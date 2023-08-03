Bengaluru woman loses Rs 82 lakh to Uber driver posing as childhood friend: Reports

When the man visited the woman, she found out that it was the Uber cab driver, who had been speaking to her all along. (Representational Photo).

A Bengaluru woman lost Rs 82 lakh (Rs 22 lakh in cash and 960 grams of gold worth Rs 60 lakh) to a cab driver who faked himself as a childhood friend, a report in The Hindu said. Reports also said that the woman was traveling in an Uber in the eastern part of the city.

The accused- 35-year-old Kiran Kumar- overheard the woman talking to a friend on the phone about her personal issues inside the cab and later called her and posed as a childhood friend. He then agreed to resolve her issues, to which the woman agreed.

The cab driver then asked the woman for financial help for an emergency and she transferred Rs 22 lakh to his account. He asked her for more money and when the woman said she didn't have any more money, asked her for her valuables.

The woman then, reluctantly, decided to give him her gold valuables. When the man visited her to collect the valuables, she found out that it was the cab driver who had been speaking to her all along. On confronting him, the man started to blackmail the woman.

The driver allegedly threatened to share the woman's personal details with her family and on social media. Frightened by the threat, she claimed to have given 960 grams of gold worth Rs 60 lakh to him.

Later, the man demanded more money from the woman which made her file a police complaint. The police managed to find the accused and arrested him and also returned the gold valuables back to the woman.

Also read: Bengaluru techie loses Rs 1.14 crore after getting lured by woman over video call: Report